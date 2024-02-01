Britney Spears speaks out after Justin Timberlake appears to shade her during concert

Originally appeared on E! Online

All eyes are on Britney Spears in the center of the Justin Timberlake circus.

One day after the "Cry Me a River" singer appeared to take aim at his ex at his Jan. 31 concert, telling the crowd, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody" before reportedly launching into his 2002 hit, Spears fired back with some stronger thoughts of her own.

"Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!!," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 1 alongside a photo of the moon framed inside a basketball net. "Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!"

Amid the drama, the "Toxic" singer made her Instagram account private.

Timberlake has been under renewed scrutiny following the release of Spears's memoir "The Woman in Me" in October. In the book, she gave insight into their three-year relationship, sharing she was pregnant with the *NYSNC alum's baby and got an abortion, as well as revealing Timberlake broke up with her via text in 2002.

However, recently Spears seemed to be trying to clear the air, praising Timberlake's new music and reflecting on the how her book may have been perceived.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," the 42-year-old wrote on Jan. 29 in a since-deleted post. "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish,'" she continued. "It is soo good."

For his part, Timberlake has kept mostly quiet following Spears's book, but previously offered an apology to Spears after the release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears."

"I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram in 2021. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

