Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested at Her Home

Alexander was chased and detained by security after showing up at the California residence, a law enforcement official said

Britney Spears
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested Thursday at the Ventura County home the pop star shares with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours after a 2004 Las Vegas wedding before the marriage was annulled, was chased and detained by security after showing up at the residence, a local law enforcement official told NBC News.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department was called to Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks around 2 p.m. about a trespasser, the source said.

Alexander was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant out of Napa County from 2016, the official said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Britney Spears is reportedly set to wed fiancée Sam Asghari on Thursday, and two people are not expected to be there for the intimate ceremony are her sons.

This article tagged under:

Britney Spearssam asgharijason alexander
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us