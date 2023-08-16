Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari separate after a year of marriage

“They’re separated and it’s best for Britney," a source said

Pop star Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have separated after just over a year of marriage, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

“They’re separated and it’s best for Britney," the source said. No additional details were immediately available.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and began dating shortly after. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 and held a star-studded ceremony inside Spears' Los Angeles home in June 2022.

