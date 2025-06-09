Blake Lively breaks silence on legal victory against Justin Baldoni

Originally appeared on E! Online

Blake Lively is addressing her latest legal win.

Hours after a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against her, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane, the "Gossip Girl" alum spoke out about the decision on social media.

“Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories on Monday. “While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back.”

The "Simple Favor" actress went on to say she is “more resolved than ever” to “stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves” before sharing a list of organizations dedicated to causes including women’s rights, domestic violence and employment law.

“With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me,” she concluded the post. “Many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.”

In Baldoni’s suit, the "It Ends With Us" director and star alleged that Lively “stole” the 2024 film from him and his Wayfarer Studios production company and threatened to “attack” him in the press if her demands were not met. However, Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that the Wayfarer Parties “have not adequately alleged that Lively’s threats were wrongful extortion rather than legally permissible hard bargaining or renegotiation of working conditions,” according to documents obtained by E! News.

Baldoni’s legal action also alleged that Lively, Reynolds and Sloane worked with The New York Times to “spread a false narrative that Baldoni committed sexual misconduct towards Lively,” partly through the publication of an article in the Times in December.

But in his dismissal, Liman explained that “the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane, or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law.” (A separate $250 million lawsuit filed by Baldoni against the Times was also dismissed.)

Liman’s dismissal gave Baldoni’s team a June 23 deadline to file an amended complaint.

E! News reached out to Baldoni and Wayfarer’s attorneys for comment on the dismissal but has not heard back.

