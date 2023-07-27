Blake Lively hops over rope at Kensington Palace to fix Met Gala dress display

You know your love her, and this will just prove it even more.

Blake Lively recently took things into her own hands when visiting Kensington Palace's Crown to Couture exhibition, where her dress from the 2022 Met Gala is currently on display. When her Statue of Liberty-inspired Versace gown didn't look appropriately draped, the Gossip Girl alum simply jumped the rope cordoning off the display to perfect the way the skirt fell.

"When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit," she wrote on her July 25 Instagram Story over a video of the moment. "Happy almost Virgo season folx."

In the video, the 35-year-old can be seen kneeling down to get the proper angle as she plays with the folds in the dress's skirt.

Blake also shared an image in front of the crown and earrings she wore along with the dress, posing with two of the women who helped make the bejeweled moment possible.

"With my sisters, the genius and unmatched @lorraineschwartz and @ofira jewels," she captioned the snap. "This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace."

Met Gala 2023: The Best Dressed Stars

"I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out," she continued. "To see it memorialized like this... just. Wow. Something I'll never forget."

Blake's ensemble from fashion's biggest night is one of many jaw-dropping dresses on display at the Palace's exhibit, which was created to show how modern-day celebrities are drawing inspiration from the extravagant fashions of the Georgian Royal Court in the 18th century.

Also on display are Beyoncé's gold Peter Dundas gown she wore to the 2017 Grammy Awards, Lizzo's glitzy Thom Browne look also from the 2022 Met Gala and Billie Eilish's peach Oscar de la Renta dress from the previous year's Gala.

So how did the exhibit's curators first notice the parallels between these modern pieces and the fashions of old? The idea first took seed at the 2018 Met Gala, which had the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

"Seeing the celebrities being maneuvered out of their vehicles onto the red carpet by a bevy of attendants arranging their elaborate outfits around them, we realized this all looks quite familiar," the collection's curator Claudia Acott Williams told People in March. "Then, there were reports of great crowds gathering at the palaces to see aristocrats arrive in their finery."

"The 18th century is also the birth of the fashion press too, and there was a public narrative about what is being worn and who was in favor or out of favor at court—with detailed accounts of the outfits being worn at court," she continued, "like a best and worst dressed."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took to the theater for their most recent date night.