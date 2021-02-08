#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women

The essence and contributions of Black women is seen via the motivating quotes Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Osaka, Kamala Harris, Simone Biles, Laverne Cox, and other Black history legends, leaders, artists, athletes and entertainers. There's a thread that unites these Black women via their uplifting words of wisdom. "You're important in your own right. People need to value you because of who you are, because of your story. Because of your challenges. That's what makes you unique," said former First Lady Michelle Obama.

9 photos
1/9
Vice President Kamala Harris
2/9
Actress Cecily Tyson
3/9
4/9
Allyson Felix
5/9
Jeanette Epps, aerospace engineer and astronaut
6/9
Naomi Osaka, tennis star
7/9
Ava Duvernay
8/9
Michelle Obama, former First Lady
9/9
Laverne Cox, actress

This article tagged under:

black history monthblack womenmotivational quotes

See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House
Inauguration Day in Photos
Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas – Gallery IX
