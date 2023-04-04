Blac Chyna just reached a new milestone.

The model, also known as Angela Renée White, recently revealed that she obtained a doctorate degree from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College earlier this year.

"On January 17, 2023, I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College," she wrote in an April 3 Instagram post. "Doctor Angela Renee White."

Along with the announcement, Chyna shared a photo of herself proudly displaying her diploma next to a photo of her two kids: 10-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, whom she shares with ex Tyga, and 6-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian.

The academic achievement is one of the many life updates the 34-year-old has shared lately, including revealing that she was baptized last year.

"I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22," Chyna wrote on Instagram March 23 alongside a photo from the ceremony. "God is Good."

The former reality star has also made changes to her career—recently noting she's no longer posting on OnlyFans—and to her physical appearance, such as by removing her Baphomet tattoo, dissolving her face fillers and undergoing breast and butt reduction surgery.

"First of all, I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering," she said in a March 15 Instagram video while getting her face fillers dissolved. "It's just not what I look like. It totally changed my face. And I'm ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna, you know what I mean? And I feel like I've outgrown that. And it's just time for a change."

And Chyna is ready for this new chapter in her life. "I embrace the many ways I've already grown," she wrote in a March 25 post. "I see how far I've come, and I know how much further I am going."