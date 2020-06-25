dc comics

Bialik and Batman: Actor Teams Up With DC for Science Book

Bialik herself is a neuroscientist and author

Mayim Bialik
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“The Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik is teaming with DC Entertainment on a project that joins superhero power to the power of science.

DC Entertainment announced Thursday that Bialik will collaborate with popular comic writers and illustrators on a story collection that features Batman, Superman, the Flash and others in search of such mysteries such as why polar ice melts and what can be found at the bottom of the sea.

“Flash Facts” will come out in February and provide “a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives,” DC announced.

Entertainment News

Johnny Depp 31 mins ago

Tabloid's Lawyers Seek to Get Johnny Depp Lawsuit Thrown Out

Dixie Chicks 2 hours ago

The Dixie Chicks Officially Change Their Name to The Chicks

Bialik herself is a neuroscientist and author whose previous books include “Beyond the Sling” and “Girling Up.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

dc comicsThe Big Bang TheoryMAYIM BIALIK
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us