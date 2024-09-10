Beyoncé offers rare glimpse into family life with her and Jay-Z's 3 kids

Originally appeared on E! Online

Beyoncé will always be the ultimate protector in her role as a mom.

In fact, as the 32-time Grammy winner—who shares daughter Blue, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with husband Jay-Z recently shared—she's remaining steadfast on keeping her kids as grounded as possible.

"One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible," she told GQ in an article published Sept. 10, "ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand. It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art."

As she noted, "I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."

And as for how the "Protector" singer manages to strike the balance between keeping the peace and maintaining her career?

"I build my work schedule around my family," she explained. "I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles."

Indeed, one of the most fulfilling factors includes having her trio at her side at every turn.

"My kids come with me everywhere I go," the "Destiny's Child" alum explained. "They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It’s natural that they would learn my choreography."

But as the 43-year-old noted, "Raising three kids isn’t easy."

"The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs," she continued, "hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling."

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter partnered with Moët Hennessy to launch SirDavis, a whisky brand inspired by her family heritage, making the venture feel like a destined journey.

As far as learning the choreography goes, no one can probably attest to that more than Blue herself, who joined her mom onstage during the Renaissance tour.

And though the mom of three has previously expressed her hesitation to having her oldest child embark with her on tour, she can't help but gush over her mini-me.

"Blue is an artist," Beyoncé explained. "She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself."

"She took it seriously and she earned it," the “Crazy in Love” artist noted. “And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."

