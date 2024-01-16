‘Better Call Saul' just broke an Emmys record — but it's not one to celebrate

Originally appeared on E! Online
Time might not heal these wounds.
Though "Better Call Saul" was nominated for seven awards at the 2023 Emmys, the "Breaking Bad" prequel starring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn didn't nab a single trophy at the Jan. 15 show. Which, unfortunately, keeps with tradition. After all, over its six-season run, the AMC show has been nominated 53 times — and has zero wins, making it the series with the most Emmy losses.
Not that the cast sees themselves as anything but winners.
"We all truly feel proud of the work we created," Seehorn told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the Emmys, "and [co-creator] Peter Gould, even if I wasn't on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that's a really hard thing to do."
"I guess I'd be lying if I didn't say who doesn't want to run up on stage and go, ‘Thanks for recognizing our last time out here,'" the 51-year-old continued. "But I have a feeling we'll feel that way about our show no matter what."
And while they may have been snubbed by the Emmys time and again — "Succession" took home the top prize of Outstanding Drama Series — "Better Call Saul" has found success elsewhere.
Take, for instance, at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards, where the show won Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Odenkirk.
And in the end, the viewers' love is the only win that matters.
"Thanks for giving us a chance," Odenkirk shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the series finale aired in August 2022. "We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we weren't. We were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us."
So who did beat out "Better Call Saul" at the Emmys? Read on for all the winners…
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Last of Us
- WINNER: Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbot Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- WINNER: The Bear
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series
- WINNER: Beef
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
- WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Young Mazino, Beef
Outstanding Talk Series
- WINNER: The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
- Suvivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice