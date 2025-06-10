BET Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Originally appeared on E! Online.
You can bet the BET Awards kicked off with a bang.
This year’s show, hosted by Kevin Hart Monday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, featured some of the biggest names across music, film and sports — and, as always, it’s some stiff competition.
For one, Kendrick Lamar scored 11 nominations across six categories, naturally earning nods for Album of the Year for “GNX,” as well as Video of the Year for his impressive “Not Like Us.”
Meanwhile, Drake also managed five nods of his own, including for Video of the Year for “Family Matters,” one of his own diss tracks toward Lamar. And while the rappers’ beef certainly contributed to Lamar’s whirlwind year, he was also up alongside SZA for their “30 for 30” and “Luther” collaborations.
In addition to the “Kill Bill” singer’s nominations with Lamar, she — along with Ari Lennox, Arya Starr, Coco Jones, Kehlani, Muni Long, Summer Walker and Victoria Monet — was also up for one of her own in the Best Female Pop/R&B Artist category.
Of course, music is just one of the many industries being honored by the Black Entertainment Television network’s annual affair. "Piano Lesson," as well as Keke Palmer and SZA’s "One of Them Days," "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," "Luther: Never Too Much," "Rebel Ridge," "The Six Triple Eight" and "Mufasa: The Lion King," all earned recognition.
Trust, sports stars were honored, too. WNBA star Angel Reese, as well as her former Louisiana State University teammate Flau'jae Johnson, were up for the Sportswoman of the Year Award, alongside other renowned players including the Aces’ A’ja Wilson and USC player Juju Watkins, as well as South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, Coco Gauff, boxer Claressa Shields and Olympians Sha'Carri Richardson and Simone Biles.
Keep reading to see who beat out the competition at the 2025 BET Awards:
Album of the Year
$Ome $Exy $Ongs 4 U - Drake & PartyNextDoor
11:11 Deluxe - Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii
Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé
Glorious - GloRilla
WINNER: GNX - Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow - The Weeknd
We Don't Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
WINNER: SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common & Pete Rock
Drake & PartyNextDoor
FLO
WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin
Jacquees & Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
“30 For 30” - SZA Feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Alter Ego” - Doechii Feat. JT
“Are You Even Real” - Teddy Swims Feat. Giveon
“Beckham” - Dee Billz Feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, Kj Swervo
“Bless” - Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
“Like That” - Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: “Luther” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Sticky” - Tyler, the Creator Feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
“Timeless” - The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXthaPlug
Bossman Dlow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, the Creator
Video of the Year
“3AM in ToKEYo” - Key Glock
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Shaboozey
“After Hours” - Kehlani
“Denial Is A River” - Doechii
“Family Matters” - Drake
WINNER: “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar
“Timeless” - The Weeknd Feat. Playboi Carti
“Type Shit” - Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions & Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, the Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
Bossman Dlow
Dee Billz
WINNER: Leon Thomas
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“A God (There Is)” - Common & Pete Rock Feat. Jennifer Hudson
“Amen” - Pastor Mike Jr.
“Better Days” - Fridayy
“Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)” - Yolanda Adams Feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence
“Constant” - Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
“Deserve To Win” - Tamela Mann
“Faith” - Rapsody
WINNER: “Rain Down on Me” - GloRilla Feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
WINNER: “Residuals” - Chris Brown
“Denial Is A River” - Doechii
“Nokia” - Drake
“Like That” - Future & Metro Boomin Feat. Kendrick Lamar
“TGIF” - GloRilla
“Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar
“Luther” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Brokey” - Latto
Best International Act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Bashy (United Kingdom)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
Mc Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
Sdm (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
WINNER: Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
kwn (United Kingdom)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (United Kingdom)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
“Beautiful People” - Mary J. Blige
“Blackbiird” - Beyoncé Feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
“Bloom” - Doechii
“Burning” - Tems
“Defying Gravity” - Cynthia Erivo Feat. Ariana Grande
WINNER: “Heart of a Woman” - Summer Walker
“Hold On” - Tems
“In My Bag” FLO & GloRilla
Best Movie
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much
Mufasa: The Lion King
One Of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
Aaron Pierre
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
WINNER: Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
WINNER: Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
Vanvan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
WINNER: Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau'jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
WINNER: Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry