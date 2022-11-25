Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged

Dear Evan Hansen,

Have you heard the news? Ben Platt, 29, and Noah Galvin, 28, are engaged! The couple shared the announcement on Instagram on Nov. 25.

"He agreed to hang out forever," Platt captioned pictures from the proposal, which took place on a rooftop decorated with flowers and candles at the Laser Wolf restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

And Galvin didn't just say yes. "I said yeehaw," he recalled in his own post, "and then cried for like 7 hours."

Platt popped the question with a Grace Lee ring, which appeared to feature a center diamond surrounded by two emeralds on a gold band.

After seeing their posts, several of Platt and Galvin's celebrity pals sent along congratulatory messages. "I AM SO HAPPY AND HAVEN'T STOPPED CRYING," Beanie Feldstein wrote in the comments. Added Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mazel Mazel!"

As fans may recall, Galvin took over the titular role in "Dear Evan Hansen" after Platt left the Tony Award-winning musical in 2017. They developed a friendship and later formed a romantic connection.

"Ben and I are dating," the "Booksmart" alum said on a May 2020 episode of the podcast Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine. "I asked him this morning. I was like, 'Are we allowed to talk about this?' And he's like, 'I mean, don't go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new."

According to Platt, he and Galvin grew closer during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been together for about a year and a half now," the "Pitch Perfect" actor said on a June 2021 episode of" The Kelly Clarkson Show." "We'd been friends for like five years and right before the pandemic we finally decided to, like, really give it a real shot. We'd kind of skated around it for a long time. And then it was like zero to 60. Like, we're living together with my parents in our childhood home and seeing each other all the time. It ended up being a beautiful time."

And it soon became clear that they'd developed an aca-awesome love. "You're the most special gift the universe has ever whipped up," Platt wrote in an Instagram tribute on Galvin's birthday in May. "Thank goodness you were born. I love you so much."