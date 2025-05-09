Ben Affleck reacts to ‘most eligible bachelor' title after Jennifer Lopez split

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ben Affleck is officially back on the market.

Four months after the Oscar winner finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, a photographer stopped him during an outing in West Hollywood, per a video shared by TMZ, to ask him in Spanish, “How does Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor feel?”

In response, Affleck, who learned the language passively as a teen actor working on location in Mexico in the ‘80s, said with a laugh, “Very good, very good.”

But the interaction didn’t end there. Indeed, the photographer went on to ask "The Accountant" star an even more surprising question.

“Do you still like Latinas?” the man asked from behind the camera, to which Affleck quipped, “Yes, of course I do.”

And this wasn’t the first time that the 52-year-old teased his return to the dating pool. Just last month, he shared how he found himself relating to his "Accountant 2" character Christian Wolff.

“Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out — he wants to have a relationship with a woman,” Affleck said in an interview clip shared by Page Six. “He’s trying to figure out how to do that, how to put yourself out there.”

“He’s not comfortable extending himself,” he continued of his character. “He doesn’t really know how to flirt, exactly. He’s not comfortable, like so many of us.”

After all, the "Argo" director — who shares kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with ex Jennifer Garner — admitted that he had a lot to relearn in the realm of relationships and flirting.

“It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships,” the "Good Will Hunting" star noted, “particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?’”

As for what Lopez — who shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony — has been up to since the pair called it quits? Well, she’s had some tough conversations with her kids while processing the emotions that came with her divorce.

“I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better,’” Lopez recalled telling her twins in an interview with El Pais earlier this month. “I promised them that and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life.”

“I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago,” she continued. “I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it.”

