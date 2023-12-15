A respected stand-up comedian in the New York City scene is being mourned by family and friends following a deadly crash earlier this week.

One week ago, Kenny DeForest was involved in a serious collision in Brooklyn while riding an electric CitiBike, according to police. The 37-year-old performer struck a car Dec. 8 in Crown Heights just before 9 a.m.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene near St. Marks Avenue and Rogers Avenue, and rushed DeForest to Kings County Hospital where doctors had to remove part of his skull to try and relieve the pressure from a brain bleed.

According to a GoFundMe page created for DeForest, he died the following Wednesday.

"Kenny died on Wednesday December 13th at Kings County Hospital surrounded by his parents, family, and friends. Kenny's final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life," comedian Ryan Beck wrote on the page.

DeForest made it onto a number of the late night shows, including "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He also had a special posted to his YouTube page.

Tributes from his peers have poured out across social media all week, honoring the performer for his talent and kindness shown on and off stage.

"No matter how close you were or the last time he saw you, he always treated you like you’d hung out everyday for years. Dude was hilarious on stage and even better off. RIP," Mike Drucker posted.

"Kenny deforest, we were so lucky to have you as long as we did ❤️❤️❤️what an absolute joy of a human being and comedian," comedian Aparna Nancherla wrote.

"Kenny's impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation. Even in death he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others," Beck wrote on the GoFundMe page.