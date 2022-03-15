Bella Hadid Sets the Record Straight on Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

Bella Hadid is reflecting on her decision to go under the knife more than a decade ago.

In a recent interview with Vogue, published Tuesday, the 25-year-old cover model addressed for the first time specific rumors surrounding the cosmetic surgery she's had done, with Hadid revealing that she got a rhinoplasty when she was 14 years old.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," Hadid told the publication. "I think I would have grown into it."

As for claims that she got "her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled," Bella told the outlet that none of those assumptions are true.

"People think I fully fu---- with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy," she continued. "I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used fillers. Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called -- it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

She added, "I've had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn't deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

During her in-depth interview, Hadid also discussed comparisons she said people have made between her and older sister, Gigi Hadid.

"I was the uglier sister," Hadid told Vogue. "I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

She continued, "I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don't work my a-- off."

After experiencing what she described as a "burnout" in January 2021, Hadid credited a number of methods she used to feel better moving forward, which included a treatment program, talk therapy and medication, of which she said have all "changed her life." Following her experience, Hadid recognized the importance of putting her mental health first and foremost, ahead of her bustling career.

"To have to wake up every morning with this brain -- it's not cute," the model, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, shared. "So, now everything that I do in my personal life is literally to make sure that my mental state stays above water. Fashion can make you or break you. And if it makes you, you have to make a conscious effort every day for it not to break you."