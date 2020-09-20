Washington Heights

Bad Bunny Performs Live Concert From Flatbed Truck Driving Through NYC

Getty Images

Bad Bunny surprised New Yorkers who caught the artist performing a livestreamed concert from a flatbed truck driving throughout New York City.

The spectacle marked the return of the Uforia Music Series, which plans additional livestream performances once a month for the rest of the year. In special honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the performance was scheduled to get underway Sunday at 6 p.m.

Bad Bunny's performance is being livestream on YouTube or New Yorkers can try and catch the truck driving around Washington Heights.

"We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate the Puerto Rico's community resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon," Univision President of Radio Jesus Lara said in a statement.

