Bachelorette Katie Thurston's cancer treatment paused after spots found on liver

Katie Thurston is giving an update on her cancer.

After announcing she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in February, the Bachelor Nation star shared there has been another setback with her diagnosis as her upcoming treatment had to be paused—after doctors found spots on her liver — which could be a sign of metastatic disease.

“My biopsy is scheduled Friday which would have been my treatment day,” the 34-year-old wrote on her Boobie Broadcast Channel on Instagram March 24. “We now wait.”

Thurston added that her doctor informed her that she believes the spots on her liver are cancerous, which would put her at a stage 4 diagnosis.

“She seemed to be leaning more on the cancer in the liver vs. optimistic,” she continued. “This would put me at stage 4. I’d love to hear from my sisters who are stage 4 in terms of quality of life, motherhood, etc.”

Thurston also documented the emotional portion of her I-SPY clinical trial where she received an Zoladex injection to reduce the size of tumors.

“Do I cry too much?” she said as she reflected on the needle used for the procedure. “Hyperventilating too much? Not brave enough? I’m here to stay as long as they’ll allow it.”

In additional to the clinical trial — that also includes multiple rounds of chemotherapy before surgery — Thurston is doing IVF to freeze her eggs with the possibility of conceiving a child after her cancer treatment is complete.

The update comes days after Thurston announced that she and Jeff Arcuri got married. The newlyweds shared the news alongside a picture of them holding hands as they walked down a street while looking back at the camera.

Thurston captioned the sweet March 23 post, “We said 'I do' on March twenty two.”

The duo’s intimate backyard ceremony was attended by their parents and adopted puppy Charlie, according to Us Weekly. The pair revealed they have plans to have a bigger ceremony next spring after Thurston's cancer treatments. However, the small ceremony was a token of Arcuri's love.

"It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health," she told Us Weekly about their nuptials. "He is proving that he’s here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise."