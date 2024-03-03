Ayesha Curry says being told she's ‘old' while pregnant at 34 ‘feels alarming and wild'

Ayesha Curry wants to end the stigma about geriatric pregnancies.

A geriatric pregnancy, deemed as an "outdated term," is also known as advanced maternal age and refers to “a pregnancy where the birthing person is older than 35,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

In Curry's cover story for Sweet July magazine, she explained what it was like to learn she was pregnant with her fourth child at 34, and she said it was "interesting" to see the way her doctor explained her pregnancy on paper.

"I’m in my 30s, and so there’s all this paperwork referring to the experience as a 'geriatric pregnancy' and all the concerns that come along with that," she said. "I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children."

Though advanced maternal age pregnancy is treated similarly to a typical pregnancy, the Mayo Clinic notes that there are more risks after age 35, including a risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy, premature birth and pregnancy loss.

"Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re 'old' feels alarming and wild," she continued. "I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit."

In the magazine, Curry revealed she was pregnant with her and husband Steph Curry's fourth child. For the magazine's first digital edition called “The Village Issue," Curry did a photo shoot where she showed off her growing baby bump.

On March 1, Curry and Sweet July both shared an image of the cover on Instagram. In matching captions, they said the issue would explore "the gamut of our most cherished relationships," as Curry "excitedly announces her growing family."

Curry's famous friends congratulated her on her baby news in the comments of her Instagram post.

"Yayyyyyyyyyy," wrote actor and fellow NBA wife Gabrielle Union.

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross commented with a row of black heart emoji.

"Yay yay yay!" wrote singer and actor Ciara, who recently welcomed a new addition to her own family.

Several of Curry’s fans wondered if her baby-on-the-way would arrive in July, as did her all three of their older children.

It seems to be a special month for the family as Curry and her Golden State Warriors star husband also tied the knot in July 2011. They welcomed daughter Riley, 11, in July 2012; daughter Ryan, 8, in July 2015; and son Canon, 5, in July 2018.

Curry's pregnancy news comes less than a year after she revealed that she regretted not shielding her oldest child from the public eye.

“When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become,” Curry said told Insider.

“If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don’t think we would’ve done it,” added the mom, who began taking Riley to public events, including her dad's NBA games and press conferences, when she was just 2.

“But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, ‘This is our kid. We’re bringing our kid along.’”

