Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Break Up a Year After Engagement

She was a Sk8er Boi and said see you later boy.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have broken up close to a year after the singers got engaged, her rep confirmed to E! News Feb. 21.

Mod Sun's rep, however, told E! News the same day, "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."

The breakup comes after photos surfaced of Lavigne going out to dinner with Tyga and a group of friends at NOBU in Malibu, Calif., during President's Day weekend. But according to a source close to the situation, the two are "just friends."

Hollywood's latest breakup will come as a surprise to fans after Mod Sun recently gushed about his fiancée in a personal chat.

"I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker earlier this month. "I have found that person. I'm with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person."

He also included Lavigne on his new song "Shelter," which tells the story of finding someone who will become your protection as you go through life together.

"She's a princess, she really is," he raved to E! News before discussing wedding plans. "She's a motherf--king princess. That's real s--t, so we're going to have a very special wedding. I can't wait for that time to come."

Lavigne and Mod Sun—born Derek Ryan Smith—first met in 2020 while working on her album Love Sux. At the time, she never anticipated a love story would follow with one of her collaborators.

"That's how I was feeling when I started making this," she told E! News at the 2022 Grammys when referencing the album's title. "I was like, 'I need a break from relationships, I'm gonna check out.' That didn't last very long, a couple days then I got myself a boyfriend."

That boyfriend would turn into a fiancé after a proposal in March 2022 during a trip to Paris. "The day we met I knew you were the one," Mod Sun wrote on Instagram in April 2022. "Together forever til our days are done...You're too beautiful for my words to describe."

Prior to dating Mod Sun, Lavigne was married to Sum 41's Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. Three years later, she married Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger before filing for divorce in 2015.

As for Mod Sun, he was previously linked to Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne.

TMZ was first to report the breakup.