Aubrey Plaza to Host ‘SNL' for the First Time

"Saturday Night Live" will return on January 21 and Aubrey Plaza will be the first host of the new year. She will be there along with returning musical guest Sam Smith in what promises to be a great continuation of the show's 48th season.

Plaza, 38, who rose to stardom playing the deadpan April Ludgate on "Parks and Recreation," was nominated for a Golden Globe in December for her role on Season 2 of "The White Lotus." She also plays the lead in the film "Emily the Criminal," now streaming on Netflix.

"SNL" announced the lineup on Instagram in a post featuring Plaza and Smith's names on their signature bulletin board.

The post also revealed that Michael B. Jordan will be performing hosting duties on the Jan. 28 show along with musical guest Lil Baby. Emmy-nominated Jordan was last seen on the big screen in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and will make his directorial debut later this spring with "Creed III."

Season 48 of "SNL" is shaping up to be a big transition year at the show with the departures of cast members Cecily Strong, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor. Other long-time cast members including Kate McKinnon departed at the end of season 47.

