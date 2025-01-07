Aubrey Plaza speaks out on late husband Jeff Baena's death

Actor Aubrey Plaza spoke out Monday on the recent death of her husband, writer and director Jeff Baena.

Plaza called her late husband’s death “an unimaginable tragedy” in a statement on behalf of the Baena-Stern family.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time," the statement said.

Baena, who directed “Life after Beth” and co-wrote “I Heart Huckabees,” died Friday by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner. He was 47 years old.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza attend Lisa Edelstein's Birthday Party at Private Residence on May 21, 2016 in Silverlake, CA.

Baena and Plaza, 40, married in 2021. The couple worked together on several films, including 2014’s “Life After Beth,” in which Plaza had a starring role.

The Sundance Film Festival posted a tribute to Baena on X, extending “our heartfelt thanks to Jeff Baena for sharing his stories and contributing to the lasting memories we’ve built together.”

“Jeff, we’ll miss your wit, humor, and daring vision. Rest in peace, friend,” Sundance posted.

Aubrey Plaza received a heartfelt acknowledgment at the 2025 Golden Globes in the wake of husband Jeff Baena’s death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

