Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child sex abuse organization after backlash over Danny Masterson letter

Ashton Kutcher has resigned from his role as board chairman of Thorn, a nonprofit he co-founded over a decade ago to combat child sexual exploitation, the actor announced Friday.

The decision to step down was "rooted in the recognition of recent events," the organization said in a statement, referencing the backlash against Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, after they wrote letters in support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

"After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately," Kutcher said in a statement.

"I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve," he continued.

Kutcher and Kunis came under fire over letters they submitted to a Los Angeles court describing Masterson as a "dedicated and loyal" husband, an "excellent" role model," and an "outstanding older brother figure" ahead of a judge sentencing him to 30 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting two women.

