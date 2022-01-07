Ashley Graham Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband Justin Ervin

Party of five!

Ashley Graham and filmmaker husband Justin Ervin have welcomed twin boys. They join big brother Isaac Ervin, whom Graham and Ervin welcomed in January 2020.

"Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here," Ashley wrote on Instagram Stories Friday, Jan. 7. "They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

The names of Ashley and Justin's newborn sons were not revealed.

Fans had a feeling the little ones were about to arrive after Ashley recently shared on TikTok that she "was supposed to give birth 5 days ago."

"Made it full term today (40 weeks!)," she also wrote on Instagram Saturday, Jan. 1, "due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."

The supermodel, 34, first announced her pregnancy in July. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," she wrote on Instagram alongside a portrait of herself cradling her baby bump. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Then, in September, Graham shared the couple were expecting not one but two babies and posted a video of them learning at a doctor's appointment that twin boys were on the way.

Graham continued to keep fans updated throughout her pregnancy, from detailing her birth plan and cravings to proudly displaying her stretch marks.

"I think it's important to normalize every type of body. I normalized it before I was pregnant, I'm going to normalize it while I'm pregnant," she told Access Hollywood in October. "I think that every body is beautiful and I think that that's exactly what I'm continuing to preach. My tiger stripes are coming in and that's, like, such a great conversation to have with other mommies because it's just inevitable to get stretch marks when you're pregnant, especially the second time around with twins."

During a February interview with E! News' "Daily Pop," Graham shared what she's learned since becoming a mom, including "a lot about patience, how selfless being a parent is, and truly, how I don't really need that much space to operate during the day."

The body-positivity icon also discussed how she uses her platform to slam expectations put on women after they give birth. "I think the postpartum snapback is really B.S.," Graham said. "I think it's an unattainable reality for most women and it's been an unattainable reality for myself."

And if she ever needs any baby tips, she knows she can always turn to her celebrity pals, telling E! News in May that she has swapped advice with Karlie Kloss and Emily Ratajkowski. "When you sit down with another mom, all you kind of talk about is like being a mom," Graham joked. "And you try not to do it, but ultimately, that's all you talk about."

However, she makes sure to ask if the parenting suggestions are wanted before offering them. "There's just so much unsolicited advice that you get when you're pregnant," Graham told E! News, later adding, "You feel bombarded by it a bit, so I think the best thing to do when talking to anyone who's pregnant or has just had a baby is, like, make sure they want the advice before you give it."