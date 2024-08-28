Armie Hammer is selling his truck since he ‘can't afford the gas'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Armie Hammer is saying goodbye to a part of his past and hello to the future.

A year after the "Call Me By Your Name" star settled his divorce with Elizabeth Chambers, he shared that he's traded in his black pickup truck for a more energy (and cost) efficient vehicle.

"I've been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now," Hammer said in an Aug. 27 Instagram video sharing insight into his decision to part ways with the truck. "Since being back in L.A., I have put about four or five hundred dollars worth of gas in it. I can't afford it. I can't afford the gas anymore."

The 38-year-old—who shares Harper, 9, and Ford, 7, with his ex-wife — bought the black GMC Sierra 1500 Denali pickup truck for himself as a Christmas gift in 2017. "I've had pickup trucks for a long time," he recalled. "I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and cross country multiple times and on long road trips."

Although he's heartbroken selling his beloved car, Hammer is looking at the silver lining.

"It's OK," he noted. "I got a new car. It's tiny. It's a hybrid. I'm probably going to put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month."

He also admitted that when feeling unsure about the decision, "I just keep telling myself that parking will be easier and gas is going to be cheaper."

The "Social Network" actor sees it as one part of his fresh chapter, which also includes a new apartment and "new life" in Los Angeles. He added, "Here's to new beginnings."

Hammer's latest update comes one month after he reflected on his time outside of the public eye for over three years following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape. (After a lengthy investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department declined to press charges.)

"It was pretty great," Hammer said on being canceled during the Club Random with Bill Mahr podcast in July. "It's incredibly liberating, because so much of my life leading up to there was being preoccupied with how I was perceived, which now you don't have to care about."

"Once everyone just decides that they hate you," he continued, "you go, 'Oh, well, then I don't need anything from you people anyway. I guess I should just learn to be content with myself.' And then you go do that, and it feels f--king amazing."

Among the allegations brought against Hammer in 2021, were that he partook in cannibalistic fantasies, coerced his partner into BDSM scenarios and that he carved his initial into a woman’s body—all of which he denied.

But nonetheless, the "Death on the Nile" star believes all of the events in his life were a blessing in disguise.

"I experienced an ego death, a career death, a financial death, all of these things, right?" he explained. "You got to die. And once you die, you can then be reborn."