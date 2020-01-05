Ansel Elgort Rocks Shimmering Eye Shadow on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

One of Hollywood's reigning kings of style is showing off why he gets to wear the crown.

At the 2020 Golden Globes, we had to do a double take when Ansel Elgort arrived to strike a pose.

It wasn't the tailored velvet suit that caught our eye (although, that was also amazing), but instead it was Elgort's seemingly Euphoria-inspired makeup that caught our eye, pun intended.

The actor rocked a glittery light blue eyeshadow in his inner eye that served some major drama for the paparazzi.

In addition to his sparkling eyes, Elgort also sported painted nails, bringing his glam look fully together with his deep blue suit and bowtie.

This isn't the first time that Elgort has stopped the presses with his look, either.

At the premiere for his film "The Goldfinch," the actor rocked an all-white suit with a metal choker that was simply iconic.

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

He also was so fashionable at this year's New York Fashion Week that Vogue had to write up an entire piece about him.

From sharing purses and jewelry with his girlfriend to this latest eyeshadow look, we always look forward to Elgort on the carpet since he never disappoints.