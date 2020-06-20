Ansel Elgort Breaks His Silence After Being Accused of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl

Ansel Elgort has issued a statement on social media after being accused of sexual assault.

On Friday morning, a Twitter user who goes by the name Gabby posted a message to her followers where she shared "my story" with the Hollywood actor. In her post that has since gone private, Gabby claims the 26-year-old actor "sexually assaulted me when I was 17. I had DMed him on when it was two days before my 17th birthday and I got his private Snapchat. I didn't think he'd ever see my DM. I was just a kid and was a fan of him."

"So when it happened, instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it, the only words that came out of his mouth were 'we need to break you in.' I WASN'T there in that moment mentally," she alleged. "I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone. I was in shock. I couldn't leave. I was only 5'2 and 98 pounds. He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be. I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT."

E! News has reached out to Elgort's rep for comment and has yet to hear back.

However, on Saturday, June 20, the actor broke his silence following the sexual assault accusations.

Taking to Instagram, Elgort issued a statement and wrote, "I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours."

"I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her depiction of events is simply not what happened," he explained. "I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well."

Elgort added that he "stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone" and that he knows "this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared."

He concluded his statement, "As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy."

When Gabby shared her experience with Elgort, she also shared a photo that purportedly shows messages between her and actor on December 21, 2014.

"I love you so muchhh. My birthday's tomorrow and you will probably never notice me," Gabby wrote. An account listed as "AnselElgort" replied, "How could I not notice u cutie? Happy b day. Snapchat me 'itsansolo.' It's my personal snapchat tho so don't give it out!"

In her claims posted on Twitter, Gabby also alleged that Elgort "asked me for nudes."

She also claims the Hollywood star known for roles in Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars "asked to have a threesome with me and one of my 'dance friends.'"

"They were as well underage and I didn't tell anyone because he said it could 'ruin his career.' I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used," Gabby alleged. "Years later, I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I go to therapy. Finally I'm ready to talk about it and finally heal."

As for why she decided to post now, Gabby claims she just wants to heal.

"I'm not posting this to 'clout chase' because I simply don't care for that," she shared. "I just want to heal and I want to tell other girls who have been through the same s--t as me. You're not alone. It's a lot for me to even come on here and tell my story. I simply don't want to post it all."