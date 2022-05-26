Andy Dick

Andy Dick Not Charged in Alleged Sexual Battery Case

The investigation stemming from an alleged incident in Southern California will be deactivated after the reporting victim stopped cooperating, a sheriff’s official said

The investigation into comedian Andy Dick surrounding a reported sexual battery case in California will be deactivated after the alleged victim stopped cooperating, according to a sheriff’s official.

“The case is not proceeding forward due to the fact that the victim is being uncooperative,” Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle said Thursday.

Dick, 56, was arrested May 11 on suspicion of sexual battery after a man reported a possible sexual assault at a campground in Orange County, officials have said.

