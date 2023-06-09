Amy Schumer reveals the real reason she dropped out of ‘Barbie' movie

Amy Schumer is sharing how she really feels about the "Barbie" movie.

While the comedian is no longer set to star in the film, she recently revealed whether she plans on seeing Margot Robbie as the titular doll when the movie hits theaters this summer.

"I can't wait to see the movie," Schumer said during a round of "Plead the Fifth" on the June 8 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." "I think it looks awesome."

She also further explained why she dropped out of the project back in 2017.

"I think we said it was scheduling conflict, that's what we said," the "I Feel Pretty" actress recalled of her initial answer. "But yeah, it really was just, like, creative differences. But you know what? There's like a new team behind it, and it looks like it's very feminist and cool. So, I will be seeing that movie."

When host Andy Cohen asked if the movie "didn't feel feminist and cool when you were involved in it," Schumer simply replied, "Yeah."

Photos: Amy Schumer's Best Roles

Back in 2016, it was revealed that the "Inside Amy Schumer" star would play Barbie in the live-action movie. But months later, she confirmed that she was no longer part of the film, citing "scheduling conflicts."

"The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners," Schumer added in her statement at the time. "I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

Looking back at the departure in an interview last year, Schumer shared more of what led her to part ways with the original film.

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it," she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022, "the only way I was interested in doing it."

According to the outlet, Schumer and her sister Kim Caramele had worked on the script and written Barbie as an inventor. However, the publication reported that the studio at the time wanted her invention to be a high heel made of Jell-O and gifted Schumer a pair of Manolo Blahniks to celebrate her role. As she put it, "The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal.'"

In 2019, and Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures Group announced that Robbie would take on the role of Barbie and co-produce the film. It was later revealed that the movie would be directed by Greta Gerwig, who also wrote the screenplay along with Noah Baumbach.

"Barbie"—which also has Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Issa Rae in its star-studded cast—hits theaters July 21.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).