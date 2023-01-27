Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Expected to Leave ‘GMA3' Amid Romance Scandal

Don't expect to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back on "GMA3."

"They are out but discussions are still in process," a source familiar with the situation tells E! News. "It is expected they will be leaving the show."

E! News has reached out to ABC for comment and has not heard back. Robach and Holmes have not addressed their status with the show publicly.

The "GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts were previously put on hiatus pending an internal investigation over their romantic relationship.

The pair first raised eyebrows in late 2022 after being spotted looking cozy during a series of outings, including dinner in New York City and a getaway to Upstate New York.

And although Robach and Holmes were removed from the show pending the internal review, the two didn't shy away from making headlines in the meantime. The anchors were spotted at an Atlanta airport over the holidays—with Holmes' arm wrapped around Robach as they wheeled their luggage—and then seemingly confirming their romance with a steamy kiss in Miami over the New Year's Eve holiday.

Before making their way cross country, ABC President Kim Godwin explained why the two were being put on hiatus from the daytime show.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," she wrote in December memo to staff, noting that there are a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," Kim continued, "and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

As Holmes and Robach's relationship heats up, Holmes. filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig, who he married in 2010. Amy wed "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue that same year. Fiebig has since slammed her husband—with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine with—for his "lack of discretion" over the past few months.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Fiebig's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," Fiebig's attorney Stephanie Lehman said in a statement obtained by E! News Jan. 4. "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

The statement noted that "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year," concluding with the fact that "we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter."

And although Robach and Holmes have yet to publicly address their relationship status, Amy has returned to Instagram amidst the scandal.

After deactivating her Instagram account Nov. 30—after footage surfaced of the T.V. personality's on their cozy New York getaway—Robach officially returned to the social media platform Dec. 30, though she's yet to post any new content.

ABC News has taken Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air as co-anchors on "GMA3" following multiple reports about their swirling romance.