‘America's Got Talent' to Combine Past Global and US Contestants in All-Star Show

A global version of “America's Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC.

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations," the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America's Got Talent.”

Terry Crews will pull double-duty as well, remaining host of the original series and the spinoff, which is beginning production this month and will debut in 2023, NBC said.

The talent contest, created by Cowell, launched in 2006 in the U.S. and has been replicated in 70-plus local versions produced in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Competitors range widely and have included singers, magicians, comedians and stunt acts.

