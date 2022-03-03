All the Takeaways From Kourtney Kardashian's Rare Candid Interview

Kourtney Kardashian has turned out a new show and over a new leaf.

In an interview with Bustle, released March 3, Kardashian reached a new level of candid. The Poosh founder revealed how she feels now looking back on her "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" days and how the girl she once was compares to the Kardashian we know today.

While the 20-season series took viewers on a rollercoaster of plot lines, many of which centered on Kardashian's biggest life moments, she revealed that she sometimes she felt like she had a "toxic" relationship with the spotlight and wasn't in the "happiest" of places.

Kardashian said that her fierce onscreen attitude eventually led to a negative narrative about her. "I felt like I was being almost a character," she admitted. "'This is Kardashian, and she's in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we're going to cut out the laughing and let's only use the annoying comment that she said.'"

Now with a new sense of self, it seems Kardashian isn't the only one that has been reflecting. Kris Jenner revealed in the eye-opening interview that perhaps their family is "just a little too hard" on Kardashian.

Jenner added that Kardashian's fight for boundaries has changed the way things will be in their new series, "The Kardashians," premiering April 14 on Hulu.

Here's everything Kardashian shared in the eye-opening interview.

Kardashian Gave a Glimpse Into Her Home Life With Travis Barker

Giving a taste of their at-home relationship, Kardashian delivered her interview with Bustle while wearing Travis' underwear. "They're Balenciaga," she teased with a smile.

The reality star explained that she was at his house that morning and while she tried to leave to change clothes beforehand, he begged her to stay. Thus, Kardashian gave him a challenge: "You need to dress me." Naturally, he chose sweats and T-shirt reading, "My mom's going to kill me when she sees this tattoo."

She Felt “Insecure” During Her Past Relationships

When Bustle highlighted Kardashian's past, including denying Scott's proposals, Kardashian noted that she often felt indecisive due to insecurity.

"I just used to be really indecisive," Kardashian said. "I felt like I had to poll a lot of people to help me decide things. ... I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships."

Kardashian Was Hesitant to Star on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

In an interview with Bustle, Kris Jenner said that when she and Ryan Seacrest made the deal to create the iconic show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kardashian was "probably the only one" hesitant about the project. Jenner said that Kardashian's hesitation may have been curbed by the fact she "knew" what she was getting herself into "to some extent," seeing as she starred on the 2005 reality show "Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive." But as Kardashian explained, "I actually feel uncomfortable being the center of attention. It just makes me nervous."

She’s The Happiest She’s Ever Been

On the topic of the upcoming Hulu series "The Kardashians," Kardashian teased that her serious look in the trailer doesn't depict how she is really feeling. "It's so funny because there was a little tease for our new show and I saw people in the comments like, ‘Kourtney is already over the show. She looks miserable.'" Kardashian laughed. "I just find it funny," adding, "Workwise, I'm happier than I've ever been."

Why She Embraces Boundaries

Kris Jenner shared that Kardashian's push for more boundaries was the healthiest choice for her. "I think that we had to realize that not everyone is going to have that thing that kick-starts every morning at 5:00 AM and runs until you fall down at the end of the day," Jenner said. "And that's me, that's Khloé, that's Kim, that's Kylie, that's Kendall. And I think maybe we just expected to drag Kourtney right there along with us, whether she liked it or not, kicking and screaming. And she just had to say, ‘Look, I want to set some boundaries. I have one life and I'd like to live it the way I want to live it.'"

As Jenner put it, moving forward, "If Kourtney doesn't want to share certain things, instead of everybody getting annoyed by that or upset by that, you know, it's just really about accepting what works for everybody."

Fighting With Her Sisters Onscreen Felt “Awful”

Towards the end of the series, Kardashian and her sisters found themselves not seeing eye to eye when Kardashian wanted to step back from being heavily involved in the series. Kardashian revealed that her disagreement with her sisters rocked her tough exterior. She shared, "When they started ganging up on me, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this feels awful.'"

She Really Does Want to Be On Camera Again

Despite her push to be off-camera in their former series, Kardashian claimed that "there is no place" she would rather be than spending time with her sisters. When it comes to the upcoming Hulu show, "The Kardashians," Kardashian shared she feels it's "a restart," adding, "Workwise, I'm happier than I've ever been."

Her Biggest Takeaways From Therapy

Once known for her comebacks and bold attitude, Kardashian revealed that her "therapy journey" broke her shell. "It made me really sensitive," she said. "And normally I'd have a really good comeback [to insults], like, ‘Well, you're covered in cellulite.' But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I'm not a bitch anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them.'

The Real Reason She Started Poosh Without Kris Jenner

Kardashian shared that her passion project and lifestyle brand Poosh served as a way to spread her wings beyond her family's inner circle. "It was really important to me when I started Poosh that it was something that I was doing for myself," she said. "That it didn't involve my mom."