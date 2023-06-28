All of you will love all of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family photos

Chrissy Teigen kept a little secret from fans over the past year: She and husband John Legend were preparing to welcome two babies.

On June 28, five months after the Chrissy's Court star gave birth to daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, the model shared that the couple had also welcomed a son named Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate. He joins big sister Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Chrissy wrote to her surrogate, sharing a pic of herself kissing Alexandra's baby bump. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

And now, their family is complete.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," the 37-year-old wrote. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to note make the others jealous."

Wren's arrival also comes amid a years-long fertility struggle—Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren were created via IVF—and major heartache. In 2020, Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack.

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she wrote in her latest post. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

See photos of baby Wren and more of Chrissy and John's cutest family moments with their kids over the years below:

John shared this photo on Instagram after Chrissy announced the news, writing, Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."

Chrissy revealed on June 28, 2023 that she and John welcomed another baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate earlier that month. He is partially named after the surrogate herself, Alexandra, who is pictured here with the Chrissy's Court star.

Chrissy shared this photo of her and John's son after his birth in June 2023.

Chrissy and John appear with their son after his birth in June 2023.

Chrissy and John appear with their kids Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and baby Esti, almost 3 months, in Venice, Italy in April 2023.

Chrissy appears with the couple's youngest child during a trip to London in April 2023.

Chrissy and John posed with their three kids in a Valentine's Day photo.

Miles sweetly crashes a video call between his dad and mom.

Little Esti fell asleep her mama's shoulder.

John cuddled with baby Esti in a sweet father-daughter snap.

John shared his first photo with baby Esti all bundled up.

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," Chrissy captioned a photo of daughter Esti.

She and John welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 13.

The couple introduced their new baby girl to the world by sharing a photo of daughter Luna and son Miles holding the newborn in a fuzzy blanket from Barefoot Dreams.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

Meanwhile, John penned from his account, "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

"Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate," John wrote on Instagram as his daughter wore a dress from the American Girl x Janie and Jack collection.

During his dad's kick off concert for his Las Vegas residency on April 22, Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of Miles sleeping through the set.

Who wants to play with Miles? Chrissy and John's son was all smiles when exploring his DockATot Tent of Dreams.

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Ever wonder what Chrissy's family watches during the day? Here's your answer. "Thank you @mightyexpressofficial for releasing new episodes on @NetflixFamily!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "It's their favorite show and these two have watched every episode over and over and over, so mom and dad are verrrrrry happy there are new ones!"

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class."

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram.

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces."

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

"Quaranteam," John captioned the photo in April 2020.

"Dysfunction junction," Chrissy captioned the image.

John and Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

Chrissy, John, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.