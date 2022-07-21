Alicia Silverstone Shares Why She Still Sleeps Alongside 11-Year-Old Son Bear

Alicia Silverstone appreciates the bond she has with her son Bear.

The "Clueless" star recently got candid about her parenting style, revealing that she still sleeps next to the 11-year-old, who she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

"Bear and I still sleep together," she shared during a July 19 appearance on "The Ellen Fisher Podcast." "And I'll be in trouble for saying that. But I don't really care."

Silverstone explained that she follows a "natural" style of parenting and compared keeping Bear near her to animals keeping their young close to them.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"I'm a natural mama. And I just do what's natural. I'm a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and scared of love," she said. "If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals, if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. So, it's not ideal for the baby to be over there."

Alicia Silverstone's Fave Green Baby Products

Elsewhere in the discussion, the "Last Survivors" actress shared that being a mother "is the most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world," however, she believes "it's not for everyone and anybody who doesn't want to do it shouldn't do it."

Silverstone — who split with Jarecki in 2018 — also said that she wanted to have more kids, but once her marriage ended, she focused on spending as much time possible with Bear.

"I wanted to squeeze every little moment out of him," she explained. "It wasn't until he was like three that I was ready to make another baby, but I didn't have partners, so that's why I don't have four babies."

Alicia Silverstone is remembering her late "Clueless" co-star Brittany Murphy. Murphy passed away in 2009 at the age of 32.