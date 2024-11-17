Alec Baldwin unveils RFK Jr. impression on ‘SNL': ‘I have a dead dolphin in my car'

Alec Baldwin returned to the cold open of "Saturday Night Live," but not as President-elect Donald Trump – who he impersonated throughout much of Trump's first term – and instead the new nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Kennedy, who is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, ran for president as an independent this election cycle before dropping out and endorsing Trump.

The vaccine skeptic has previously said that he once dumped a dead bear in Central Park and that a parasitic worm infected his brain.

"I care deeply about the women's right to choose, the right to choose to give her child polio," Baldwin as Kennedy said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Alright, I gotta go, I got a dead dolphin in my car," Baldwin as Kennedy added. "I think I might saw it in half and dump it in Central Park."

Before Baldwin as Kennedy made his appearance, the "SNL" cold open had cast member James Austin Johnson return as Trump and "SNL" legend Dana Carvey return as President Joe Biden. The two sat in the Oval Office and discussed the transition.

"Ugh, I forgot how boring president is," Johnson as Trump said. "Love running, hate being."

"C'mon let's be real man, this place is great," Carvey as Biden responded. "I have so many wonderful memories here. Dr. Jill hosting foreign leaders. My dog attacking every single one. I brought my party together so much they teamed up and kicked me out. Wait a minute, maybe I hate it here too. No joke."

Johnson as Trump went on to talk about his cabinet, which he described as "the best people."

"We've got Elon and Matt Gaetz, that's an alien versus predator," Johnson as Trump said. "We've got Kristi Noem and RFK Jr., they're killing the dogs, they're killing the bears. And Melania will be working remotely from divorce."

The host and musical guest of this week's "SNL" was musician Charli xcx, who is behind the viral social media "brat" trend.

"For those of you who recognize me, you might know me from my album, 'Brat," Charli xcx said during the show's monologue. "But, don't worry if you don't, there is nothing wrong with being straight."