Al Pacino reveals he was once nearly kidnapped by a fan

Originally appeared on E! Online

Al Pacino made a swift exit after encountering a fan who was out of order.

In his new memoir "Sonny Boy," the 84-year-old recalled a wild night after grabbing drinks with fellow actor Gene Hackman’s brother Richard Hackman during a “cross-country” journey. And it resulted in him the ill-advised decision to accept a ride from a stranger.

"A woman said to me, 'Oh, I’ll drive you home.' And without a second thought, I got into her car with her,” he wrote in the book, per People. "But as we drove, even in my daze, I could recognize that she was not taking me back to where I was staying."

And as he remembered, she didn’t hold back on sharing her plan when he asked her what she was doing. "I said to her, 'What is going on here?'” the Oscar winner continued. “And she said straight out, 'I’m kidnapping you.'”

Noting that at the time he was already "well-known" following his breakout role in "The Godfather," he could sense the woman’s behavior being more than just a flirtation. As a New Yorker, he knew how to get himself out of the situation.

"I am from the South Bronx. When I see some crazy person trying to do something to me, I know how to escape," the Irishman actor said. "I said, 'No, you’re not. I’m getting out.' She said, 'No, no,' and she kept driving."

And in an effort to make his point, "I opened the door as if to jump out of the car. I was a little drunk, but I was ready to leap from a moving car if I had to. This ain’t happening to me, man."

In the end, his threats to exit the moving vehicle led to the woman ultimately driving him to the place where he was staying.

Pacino, who is the father of four, expressed his desire to finally write a memoir and reflect on his life, after the birth of his 16-month-old son Roman with ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah. (He’s also dad to Julie Marie, 35, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia, both 23, whom he shares with actress Beverly D’Angelo.)

“I want to be around for this child,” he expressed in an interview with the BBC published Oct. 14. “And I hope I am.” “I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course.”

