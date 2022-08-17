Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcome ‘Secret' Baby: ‘We Are So in Love'

Congratulations to Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton, who just announced a huge surprise: The birth of their first child through surrogacy.

"Ever James," the 38-year-old former co-host of "The Real" wrote on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of the couple holding their newborn son.

The birth was a total surprise to the public, as Bailon has previously shared her difficulty with conceiving.

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story... you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging — but God is true to His word and His promises," she continued. "We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage."

Bailon thanked "our angel surrogate" and her loved ones, "who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey," adding of her son, "He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!"

In 2018, Bailon said on the former talk show (which was canceled this year after an eight-season run) that trying to get pregnant "isn’t what I thought it would be," especially when confronted with speculation and gossip.

"I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way," she said.

Bailon added, "I’ve had to come to peace with that, that it’ll happen when it’s God’s timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that. But it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating."

The former Cheetah Girls member married her gospel singer husband and "best friend in the whole world" in November 2016.

Ever James is Bailon's first child and Houghton's fifth; he has four other children from a previous relationship.

