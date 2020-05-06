Adele Unveils New Look After Celebrating Her 32nd Birthday

Happy birthday, Adele!

The singer turned 32 years old on Tuesday and took to social media to thank her fans for their well-wishes.

"Thank you for the birthday love," she wrote via Instagram. "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

Adele also expressed her gratitude for the "first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives" amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"You are truly our angels," the "Someone Like You" star continued. "2020 okay bye thanks."

In addition, Adele posted a photo of herself standing behind a giant floral wreath. Her laptop was also opened and placed on a nearby pedestal.

The "Hello" artist wore a little black dress and matching heels for the occasion. She also wore her locks down and accessorized with several rings.

After seeing the post, several celebrities showered her with compliments.

"YOU LOOK AMAZING," James Charles wrote in the comments section.

"I mean, are you kidding me?" Chrissy Teigen added.

"Happy birthday, Adele! Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!" Rita Wilson posted.

It had been a while since followers last saw Adele. In fact, this was the first time she'd returned to social media in more than four months. The last time she posted was in December 2019, when she shared a photo of herself posing with the Dr. Seuss character The Grinch. Although, she had been spotted out a few times since then, including on vacation with Harry Styles and James Corden in January and at an Oscars after-party in February.

Fans have also been patiently awaiting for new music. Her last album, 25, was dropped in 2015. Although, she hinted new music could be on the way while attending a friend's wedding in February.

This past year was certainly a time of change for Adele. In September, she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki. The two share a son, Angelo. She then continued to stay mostly out of the public eye. Then, in October 2019, she posted a photo of herself at Drake's birthday party and debuted her new look. She captioned the image "I used to cry but now I sweat."

In terms of "sweat," a source told E! News in February Adele was going to different gyms and meeting with a trainer.

"For her, it's not about losing weight," a source told People in October. "She wants to stay healthy for her son's sake, and though it's been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it."