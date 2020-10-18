Adele Returns to ‘SNL' as Host, H.E.R. Named Musical Guest

Adele returns to "Saturday Night Live" this week as host, a first for the singer who has performed twice before as musical guest.

The Grammy and Academy Award winning artist revealed the news on social media Sunday, days before she takes over hosting duties on Saturday.

Adele's first appearance on "SNL" came in the lead-up to the 2008 presidential election. She returns as host on Oct. 24, less than two weeks before the 2020 election.

"My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," the singer posted to Instagram.

It's not uncommon for musical performers to host the sketch show, although many in the past have played both musical guest and host. This time around, she'll be accompanied by H.E.R.

"I am besides myself that H.E.R. will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all," Adele's post continued.

Adele's return to the spotlight comes as fans wait for her highly-anticipated fourth studio album. Her stop at Studio 8H could be a good sign for fans hoping to see the "25" follow-up released in 2020.