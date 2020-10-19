Actor Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma, Says ‘Prognosis Is Good'

Actor Jeff Bridges, widely known as "The Dude" for his role in the cult classic "The Big Lebowski," tweeted Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," said Bridges, 70. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

The veteran actor won an Academy Award for "Crazy Heart" and received nominations for his work on six other movies: "The Last Picture Show," "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot," "Starman," "True Grit," "The Contender" and "Hell or High Water."