Lights, camera, action! Everything to know about the Academy Awards

And the Oscar goes to...

The time has come to complete that sentence and hand out the Academy Awards.

The preeminent ceremony of awards season takes place this Sunday -- complete with a red-carpet special, star-powered musical performances and, of course, many celebrities and golden statuettes.

Here's how to watch the 97th Academy Awards.

When are the Oscars?

The 2025 Academy Awards are Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What time do the Oscars start in 2025?

The festivities begin with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Oscars pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony follows at 7 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch Academy Awards 2025?

The Academy Awards, and the red-carpet special, will broadcast live on ABC.

Where can I stream Academy Awards 2025?

The Oscars ceremony will stream live on Hulu.

Who is hosting the Oscars in 2025?

Conan O’Brien will host the Oscars.

Who is performing at the Oscars in 2025?

Headlining the Academy Awards' musical performances will be a collaboration by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Oscar-nominated co-stars of the hit film "Wicked."

Other performers include Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Raye.

What movies are up for the Oscars in 2025?

"Emilia Pérez" leads the way with 13 nominations, setting a record for most by a non-English film in Oscars history. "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" each have 10 nominations apiece, while "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" each received eight nominations. "Anora" earned six nominations.

Films nominated for Best Picture include:

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Who's nominated for an Academy Award?

Timothée Chalamet, Zoe Saldaña, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody and Demi Moore are among the stars nominated for a 2025 Oscar:

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "Maria"

Actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Actor in a supporting role

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Ariana Grande is officially an Oscar-nominated actress! “Emilia Perez” dominated with most nominations, 13 in total, including “Best Picture” and “Best Director,” with Zoe Saldaña being nominated for “Best Supporting Actress” while costar Karla Sofía Gascón is up for “Best Actress.” However, Selena Gomez, who also starred in the movie, was not included in the nominations.