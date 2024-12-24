Aaron Rodgers reveals he has a new girlfriend

Originally appeared on E! Online

Aaron Rodgers is moving forward with someone new.

Two years after his engagement with Shailene Woodley ended, the New York Jets quarterback shared that he has a new girlfriend named Brittani.

"It's a good feeling, boys," Rodgers told Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk during a Dec. 23 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." "It is."

And while the 41-year-old said that Brittani "doesn't have any social media," he did provide some insight into their relationship, revealing that she and Rodgers sometimes tune into "The Pat McAfee Show" together.

"We watch the show," the NFL star admitted before telling McAfee, "She's a fan of you."

And that's not the only detail Rodgers shared about his new romance. In fact, he also offered a glimpse into their holiday plans, saying that his Christmas gift for her almost didn't arrive in time for their celebrations.

"I had been waiting on this to show up," he continued. "It showed up today. So, everything is great. We're all set."

Prior to Rodgers' romance with Brittani, the football player announced his engagement to Woodley in 2021 before calling it quits with the "Big Little Lies" star one year later.

Since then, the athlete — who also dated actress Olivia Munn for three years before their breakup in 2017 — has gotten candid about how falling for women who were also in the public eye heightened the amount of attention he received.

As he put it in his Netflix docuseries "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma," per People, “I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye.”

As for Woodley, the 33-year-old recently opened up about how her relationship with Rodgers has impacted her, revealing that she struggles to discuss their time together without crying.

"I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron," she told Outside magazine in an interview published Dec. 3, "because it always makes me cry."

The "Divergent" actress added, "It was not right. But it was beautiful."

