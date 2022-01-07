Leonardo DiCaprio

A New Tree Species Is Named After Leonardo DiCaprio

The "dicaprio tree" is a small tropical evergreen tree with yellow flowers growing from its trunk

Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in the United Kingdom announced they have named a new tree species after Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The "dicaprio tree," also known as Uvariopsis dicaprio, is a plant grown only in the Ebo Forest of Cameroon, which is widely recognized for its incredible biodiversity, according to its article published in the scientific journal, PeerJ.

“We think he was crucial in helping to stop the logging of the Ebo forest,” Dr. Martin Cheek told BBC in a recent interview.

DiCaprio, who stars in Netflix's "Don't Look Up" as a scientist, is one of the most notable environmental activists in Hollywood.

