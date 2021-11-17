Travis Scott

$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake on Behalf of Astroworld Victims

The lawsuit joins dozens of others against Scott and Astroworld organizers

Erika Goldring/WireImage via Getty Images

A lawsuit seeking more than $750 million was filed Tuesday on behalf of at least 125 Astroworld victims, including 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who was killed at the show.

The crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott’s Houston festival left 10 people dead and many more injured. Dozens of lawsuits against Scott and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. have since been filed.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The suit, filed by Buzbee Law Firm, also list the rapper Drake, who had joined Scott halfway through his Astroworld set, and Apple Music, which was streaming the festival, as defendants, among others.

“The victims on that night went to Astroworld for fun,” the suit said. “Neither they nor their families were ever warned that they were walking into an extremely dangerous situation.”

Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian 2 hours ago

Kim Kardashian Draws Attention to Julius Jones Case as Oklahoma Execution Nears

tik tok 5 hours ago

‘Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Just Joined TikTok — And He's a Little Confused

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Travis ScottlawsuitDrakeAstroWorldApple Music
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us