50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing ‘8 Mile' TV Show

“8 Mile” is set to be developed into a television series, according to rapper 50 Cent.

50 Cent made an appearance on Friday, Jan. 6 on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. During his interview, the 47-year-old rapper briefly discussed details with the show's host about the 2002 drama being turned into a TV show.

“I’m gonna bring his ‘8 Mile’ to television,” the rapper said, confirming that Eminem, who made his film debut in the original movie, was aware of the project.

50 Cent said that they are “in motion” with the series, adding, “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100.”

“I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it,” he continued, revealing that he didn't have to convince Eminem to turn the movie into a series.

As for what the story entails, the rapper called it a "modern version" of the movie.

"Think of the new version of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,'" he explained, referring to "Bel-Air," the 2022 Peacock series. "I want to be able to show and offer a lot more details. Things that you would say in an interview or different things that you’ve already used that you put out there. You’ll see those things kind of surface in the temperament of the characters.”

TODAY has reached out to Eminem's representatives for comment.

In February 2022, both Eminem and 50 Cent made an appearance during the Super Bowl 56 halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. 50 Cent’s surprise appearance turned into a performance of his 2003 hit “In Da Club,” while Eminem hit the stage later in the show for his performance of “Lose Yourself” from the “8 Mile” soundtrack.

The song, which has become a fan favorite worldwide, earned him an Oscar for best original song in 2003. The rapper’s win was announced by Barbra Streisand, however, he was not in attendance at the ceremony to accept his award. Instead, Luis Resto, a co-producer on the song, accepted the award in his place.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Nearly two decades after the initial release of the song and the movie, Eminem finally got his award show moment at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in February 2020. The 50-year-old hit the stage at the award show to perform “Lose Yourself" 17 years after his song was nominated.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity…” Eminem wrote in a tweet on Feb. 9, 2020 alongside a clip of his 2003 win from the ceremony.

“Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

