Vanderpump Rules

4 ‘Vanderpump’ Cast Members Fired Over Race-related Comments

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni are not returning to the reality series

By The Associated Press

Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.
Getty

Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo's “Vanderpump Rules” after their past race-related comments surfaced.

Bravo released a statement Tuesday confirming that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not return to the reality series, which will air its final episode of season eight next week.

The show follows the personal lives of current and former employees of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurants.

It was revealed last week on a podcast that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African American coworker, Faith Stowers, for a crime she had nothing to do with. Stowers appeared on two seasons of “Vanderpump.”

Boyens and Caprioni were let go over past tweets that contained racial slurs.

Schroeder and Doute, who have been main cast members on the show since its 2013 debut, have apologized on social media. Boyens and Caprioni, who are new to the series, apologized on last week’s reunion episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump appeared on nine seasons of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and left that series last year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vanderpump RulesBravo
