2025 Golden Globes: NSFW reason Nikki Glaser is avoiding Glen Powell 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nikki Glaser is hoping one 2025 Golden Globes nominee in particular is hiding behind his aviators.

The comedian knows that as the host of the Jan. 5 ceremony, all eyes will be on her as she takes the stage at the Beverly Hilton. But she admitted that she’s very much hoping to avoid locking eyes with Glen Powell, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for "Hit Man." And she wasn't afraid to reveal why.

"He is going to be in the back, and he has to wear sunglasses so he can't make eye contact with me," Glaser exclusively told "Live From E!: Golden Globes'" Zuri Hall on the red carpet. "Because it will throw me. I need to stay dry."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Jokes aside, the 40-year-old, who is nominated for her first Golden Globe for her comedy special "Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die," admitted that while she's currently surrounded by the biggest stars in Hollywood, that couldn't be further from her everyday life.

PHOTOS Golden Globes 2025: See the First-Time Nominees

"I don't run into these people a lot," Glaser explained while detailing how she never would have imagined she'd be taking the Golden Globes stage a decade ago. "So, I'm standing up there and it's blowing my mind that Angelina Jolie has to listen to me talk for nine minutes."

But when she goes up to deliver her monologue in front of Powell, Jolie, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and so many more, she'll be more than ready.

"We've run through this thing 93 this will be my 94th time telling some version of this," Glaser revealed to Hall. "It's still changing, even from the last time I told it, 'til now. So we're constantly making edits, trying to top jokes, trying to just get strike the right note and tone for the evening."

But despite running through a version of her monologue almost 100 times, she's more than ready for an off-the-cuff joke. And all that rehearsal plays into it.

"I really think I might go a little like wild, because I'm so cozy with it," she teased, "and now I'm suddenly going to see the people and talk Glen Powell right here, Timothée Chalamet. It's going to set off something new in my head for sure."

Selena Gomez is loving life in 2025. The actress spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival and revealed what she learned about herself from her role in “Emilia Pérez.” The star, who is engaged to Benny Blanco, gushed that she has “the best people around me” in 2025.