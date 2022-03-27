2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks

Saniyya Sidney beams in a floral princess gown, Tracee Ellis Ross is daring in a strapless red bodice and Jessica Chastain is bejeweled in a lilac purple Gucci gown. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards.
13 photos
1/13
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
2/13
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
3/13
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Saniyya Sidney attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
4/13
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Lily James attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
5/13
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
6/13
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
7/13
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
8/13
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
9/13
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
10/13
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sofia Carson attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
11/13
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Regina Hall attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
12/13
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emilia Jones attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
13/13
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.