Dallas Arboretum Celebrates Annual ‘Dallas Blooms'

This year's theme is 'Birds in Paradise'

By Noelle Walker

Spring has sprung at the Dallas Arboretum. The annual Dallas Blooms Festival is nearly in full bloom, as 100 varieties of spring bulbs transform into 500,000 spring blooms.

"The chance of the season I think is nice for everybody," Dallas Arboretum Vice President of Gardens Dave Forehand said. "Everything is blooming right now. Really peak bloom. It's a beautiful time to visit."

The hard freeze earlier this year was good for tulip bulbs.

"They really respond well to that and have more time to root in," Forehand explained. "So you get these bigger flowers when they do bloom."

Some of the tulip blooms are bigger than an average adult hand, but the cherry trees are behind.

"The ones that are in D.C. are in full bloom and ours aren't," Forehand said. "So we've never been behind them before. So that shows you how cold it was!"

The cherry tree blossoms should be in full bloom in the next five days or so.

'Dallas Blooms' runs through April 10 at the Dallas Arboretum.

