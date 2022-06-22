On Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, Kristen Cruz, a 19-year-old from Crowley, "blew the judges away" and earned four yes votes.
During the Q&A before she sang, Cruz talked about her Instagram account where she sings while making milkshakes.
Cruz's performance of "I See Red" earned her a standing ovation and a "yes" from all four judges.
The judges gave her very positive comments, including Simon Cowell who said, "Unbelievable, was that really you singing. I was surprised, your voice is seasoned, your range, your tone and a great choice of song.”
Cruz will be moving on to the next round of AGT.
You can follow Kristen Cruz's journey on her Instagram account.