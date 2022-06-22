On Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, Kristen Cruz, a 19-year-old from Crowley, "blew the judges away" and earned four yes votes.

During the Q&A before she sang, Cruz talked about her Instagram account where she sings while making milkshakes.

Cruz's performance of "I See Red" earned her a standing ovation and a "yes" from all four judges.

Kristen Cruz's cover of "I See Red" by Everybody Loves An Outlaw is stunning. ❤️‍🔥 #AGT pic.twitter.com/psacN7PVog — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 22, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The judges gave her very positive comments, including Simon Cowell who said, "Unbelievable, was that really you singing. I was surprised, your voice is seasoned, your range, your tone and a great choice of song.”

Cruz will be moving on to the next round of AGT.

You can follow Kristen Cruz's journey on her Instagram account.