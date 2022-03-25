Coldplay Kicks Off U.S. Leg of World Tour in Dallas in May

Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" world tour arrives in the U.S. in May, and Dallas is the band’s first stop.

Fans in North Texans can enjoy Coldplay’s concert experience that has been completely revamped with carbon footprint reduction in mind.

The band is bringing sustainability to every single one of their concerts during the tour by having fans power their stage using stationary bikes and kinetic dance floors.

The stage is also made of bamboo and recycled steel, and the screens at concert venues use 50% less power.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Sometimes we talk about the things we care about but we felt like we have to do the best in our business too,” Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, said as the band kicked off their world tour in Costa Rica. “It's all very well to point fingers at other people but we need to be doing our best."

Dallas fans can hear some of Coldplay's biggest hits live on May 6 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

For ticket information, click here.